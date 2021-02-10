Sylvester Stallone bought a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Sylvester Stallone may be worth $400 million, but he still knows a good deal when he sees one.

The "Rocky" star has purchased a new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible, which has a starting price of $67,495.

Florida resident Stallone purchased the car from Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Many Corvette customers have been looking far and wide to get their hands on the in-demand model.

In January, the winner of a Georgia lottery Corvette giveaway spent several weeks looking for an available car, which he still won’t be able to get his hands on until sometime in March.

Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro owner Bo Trivett delivered the Rapid Blue Stingray in person, admitting to being "star-struck" and posting the requisite photo of him boxing with Stallone to Facebook.

Stallone hasn’t mentioned the car on his own social media yet, but recently got attacked by a "noodle monster" in the family’s SUV.

He’s also not the first superstar to pick up one of the Kentucky-built sports cars. Kiss frontman Paul Stanley bought a white coupe last year calling it "world class."