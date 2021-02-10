Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chevrolet
Published

Sylvester Stallone bought a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Sly's new car is a knockout

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette StingrayVideo

Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

The 2020 Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version of the all-American sports car. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu found out if it it has what it takes to compete with the world's best.

Sylvester Stallone may be worth $400 million, but he still knows a good deal when he sees one.

The "Rocky" star has purchased a new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible, which has a starting price of $67,495.

(Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro)

Florida resident Stallone purchased the car from Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Many Corvette customers have been looking far and wide to get their hands on the in-demand model.

In January, the winner of a Georgia lottery Corvette giveaway spent several weeks looking for an available car, which he still won’t be able to get his hands on until sometime in March.

Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro owner Bo Trivett delivered the Rapid Blue Stingray in person, admitting to being "star-struck" and posting the requisite photo of him boxing with Stallone to Facebook.

Stallone hasn’t mentioned the car on his own social media yet, but recently got attacked by a "noodle monster" in the family’s SUV.

He’s also not the first superstar to pick up one of the Kentucky-built sports cars. Kiss frontman Paul Stanley bought a white coupe last year calling it "world class."

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos