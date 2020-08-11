Sylvester Stallone selling his stretch Cadillac Escalade for $350G

Talk about a custom ride.

Sylvester Stallone is selling a stretched Cadillac Escalade that he purchased for $409,000 to fulfill a “specific purpose” and no longer needs.

The luxury truck was built by Becker Automotive Design and features an interior that would make first-class airline passengers jealous.

CADILLAC ESCALADE: 5 FAST FACTS

The five-seat cabin includes two recliners, folding tables made from Japanese ash, a bar, a 43-inch TV and “military spec” wireless Internet.

The 2019 Escalade has just 1,000 miles on it, which means Stallone will have paid $59 per mile to ride in it if he gets his asking price of $350,000. There’s a good chance he will.

Becker recently sold a similar 2018 Escalade owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady that was listed for $300,000.

As for what Stallone plans to replace it with, he didn’t say. However, there is an all-new Cadillac Escalade going on sale later this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP