Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Custom
Published
Last Update 50 mins ago

Sylvester Stallone selling his stretch Cadillac Escalade for $350G

Luxury SUV features recliners and wide-screen TV

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Sylvester Stallone is selling his stretch Cadillac EscaladeVideo

Sylvester Stallone is selling his stretch Cadillac Escalade

Sylvester Stallone is selling his custom Cadillac Escalade. Here is how much his old ride could cost you.

Talk about a custom ride.

(BAD)

Sylvester Stallone is selling a stretched Cadillac Escalade that he purchased for $409,000 to fulfill a “specific purpose” and no longer needs.

(BAD)

The luxury truck was built by Becker Automotive Design and features an interior that would make first-class airline passengers jealous.

CADILLAC ESCALADE: 5 FAST FACTS

The five-seat cabin includes two recliners, folding tables made from Japanese ash, a bar, a 43-inch TV and “military spec” wireless Internet.

(BAD)

The 2019 Escalade has just 1,000 miles on it, which means Stallone will have paid $59 per mile to ride in it if he gets his asking price of $350,000. There’s a good chance he will.

(BAD)

Becker recently sold a similar 2018 Escalade owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady that was listed for $300,000.

(BAD)

As for what Stallone plans to replace it with, he didn’t say. However, there is an all-new Cadillac Escalade going on sale later this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto