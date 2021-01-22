Georgia Lottery Corvette winner who couldn't claim prize finally gets his car after Facebook post

It may have been easy money, but it still took a little work.

A Georgia Lottery player who won a Corvette and Cash scratch-off game has found a car to buy with his winnings after running into some trouble claiming the prize.

Dennis Kahler won the game in December after playing one ticket and was surprised to find there weren’t any Corvettes ready to go for it, just enough money allotted for him to buy one on top of an additional $250,000 cash prize.

The issue was that the all-new Corvette Stingray is one of the hottest cars on the market, and many dealers either don’t have them or are marking them up for tens of thousands of dollars over list price.

Kahler didn’t want to play that game, but was having trouble tracking down a car at MSRP that he could get his hands on before the end of the year and wasn’t getting much help from the lottery finding an acceptable deal, so he posted his story to a Corvette owners Facebook group last week and the internet did his thing.

After the post blew up and went viral on Thursday he got a call from a lottery representative who put him in touch with Jim Ellis Chevrolet in Atlanta, where they said they'd be happy to set him up with an order at sticker price for a Rapid Blue Stingray 2LT with the Z51 performance package that should be on its way from Chevy’s Bowling Green, Ken., factory by March.

The Georgia Lottery has not responded to a request for comment on Kahler's situation from Fox News Autos, but Kahler said he was told there are still two winning Corvette and Cash tickets that are yet to be claimed.