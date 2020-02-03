Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cadillac
Published

Cadillac Escalade: 5 fast facts

Fox News
close
GM’s money makers are in big SUVsVideo

GM’s money makers are in big SUVs

Fox News automotive editor Gary Gastelu on Chevy’s new SUV lineup.

The Cadillac Escalade has gone from being a badge-engineered version of the Chevrolet Tahoe to the pride of GM's fleet. Here are a few key moments from its history.

(Cadillac)

1 – The Escalade debuted a year after the Lincoln Navigator in 1999, began outselling it in 2001 and has had the best of its rival on the charts ever since.

(Cadillac)

2 – The 2002-2013 Escalade EXT was Cadillac’s first pickup truck, and featured a short cargo bed that could be extended into the passenger cabin.

(David McNew/Getty Images)

3 – The Escalade hasn’t been offered with an all-electric powertrain, but was available as a hybrid with a 6.0-liter V8 from 2009 to 2013 that got 20 mpg combined, compared to the conventional 6.2-liter V8’s 15 mpg rating.

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

4 – The Cadillac “Beast” presidential state car that entered service with Obama's inauguration incorporated Escalade headlights into its faux-sedan design.

(Cadillac)

5 – The 2021 Escalade is the first with a fully-independent suspension system, a feature the Navigator has had since 2003 aimed at improving ride quality and interior space.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP