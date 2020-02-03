Cadillac Escalade: 5 fast facts

The Cadillac Escalade has gone from being a badge-engineered version of the Chevrolet Tahoe to the pride of GM's fleet. Here are a few key moments from its history.

1 – The Escalade debuted a year after the Lincoln Navigator in 1999, began outselling it in 2001 and has had the best of its rival on the charts ever since.

2 – The 2002-2013 Escalade EXT was Cadillac’s first pickup truck, and featured a short cargo bed that could be extended into the passenger cabin.

3 – The Escalade hasn’t been offered with an all-electric powertrain, but was available as a hybrid with a 6.0-liter V8 from 2009 to 2013 that got 20 mpg combined, compared to the conventional 6.2-liter V8’s 15 mpg rating.

4 – The Cadillac “Beast” presidential state car that entered service with Obama's inauguration incorporated Escalade headlights into its faux-sedan design.

5 – The 2021 Escalade is the first with a fully-independent suspension system, a feature the Navigator has had since 2003 aimed at improving ride quality and interior space.

