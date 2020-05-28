Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady is selling his giant custom Cadillac Escalade for a small fortune

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Tom Brady is on the market. The used car market.

(California’s Becker Automotive Design)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ $50 million man has put his stretched Cadillac Escalade ESV up for sale.

(California’s Becker Automotive Design)

The custom SUV was built in 2018 by California’s Becker Automotive Design and features a 20-inch stretch, a rear roof raised five inches, twin reclining rear seats, private jet-style retractable burl walnut tables, a 32-inch TV and mobile WiFi.

(California’s Becker Automotive Design)

“With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down,” the six-time Super Bowl champ said in the ad.

CADILLAC ESCALADE: 5 FAST FACTS

Brady paid $350,000 for it, but has listed it with 13,000 miles for $300,000 or best offer. He hasn’t said if he bought anything to replace it with yet, but there’s an all-new Cadillac Escalade on the way later this year that’s even more luxurious and high tech than the outgoing model.

(California’s Becker Automotive Design)

If Brady’s ride isn’t enough truck for you, Becker also has a used armored model on sale for $475,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos