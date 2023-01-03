Stunt and rally driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident

Famed stunt and rally driver Ken Block was killed in Utah on Monday when the snowmobile he was riding up a steep slope flipped on top of him, authorities said.

Block was widely known for his viral "Gymkhana" video series, which featured elaborate stunt driving routines in custom cars and were often set on the streets of major cities including San Francisco, Dubai and Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old made a fortune as one of the founders of DC Shoes, which he promoted through driving exploits that included a successful rally racing career.

Block went on to start the Hoonigan automotive lifestyle and apparel brand.

KEN BLOCK'S "CLIMBKHANA" IS A RACE TO THE CLOUDS LIKE NEVER BEFORE

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," Block's Hoonigan said in a statement on its website.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

Block and his wife Lucy have three daughters, including 16-year-old Lia who was following in her father's footsteps as a performance car builder and driver. His final social media post was a promotion for Lia's latest video, which was scheduled to premiere on Tuesday.

In late December, Block posted photos of snowmobiles and other off-road vehicles used on his ranch in Wasatch County, Utah.

"Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred," according to a Wasatch County Sheriff's office statement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected. We thank all of our first responders for their continued service."

Block had handed off the "Gymkhana" series in 2020 to action sports star and longtime friend Travis Pastrana, who released the latest episode in December.

"This year, Ken was so happy. At the races, he was happy to be racing with Lucy and to have his daughter racing and to have his kids at most of the races," Pastrana told ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Few people get to the point in their lives where everything comes together, and to have it all taken away like this is devastating."