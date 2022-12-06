Watch: Subaru wagon jumps helicopter in wild new Gymkhana video

Travis Pastrana sure knows how to have a relaxing vacation.

Well, relaxing for him.

The action sports star's latest Gymkhana stunt driving video has dropped on YouTube and opens with him dropping out of a window.

Pastrana took the reins of the long-running viral video series from Ken Block in 2020, and this year's effort begins with him base jumping from a tall building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

After a short beach-side recovery, he hops into a 1983 Subaru GL wagon and goes for a spin around town, quite literally at times.

It is not an ordinary Subaru, of course. It is called The Family Huckster and been rebuilt with an 862 horsepower engine, a rally style hand brake for initiating slides and carbon fiber bodywork with active aerodynamic panels that open up to use the air to affect its handling, braking and just look cool.

After drifting through downtown for a bit and doing donuts around the famous Grave Digger monster truck as it does the vehicular version of a handstand, he makes a beeline for the Everglades.

On the way, he drag races a 3,000 hp Chevrolet El Camino and tears down a viaduct alongside a low-flying jet before jumping a bridge at over 160 mph.

Since that was pretty much a piece of cake, he follows up by jumping over an open bridge with a helicopter hovering beneath the gap. No big deal.

"Gymkhana 2022 is the wildest film I have done on four wheels. Period," Pastrana said.

The video wraps up with him facing off with the helicopter on an old airstrip then taking a bizarre turn onto a new career path that you'll have to watch the video to see.