Ken Block is selling his 1977 Ford F-150 for $1.1 million and it might be worth it

Not your average pickup truck

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Used pickup truck prices have risen dramatically in recent years, but this is ridiculous.

Ken Block's Hoonicorn combines the body of a 1977 Ford F-150 with a tube frame racing chassis.

Ken Block's Hoonicorn combines the body of a 1977 Ford F-150 with a tube frame racing chassis. (LBI Limited)

A 1977 Ford F-150 owned by racing and stunt driver Ken Block is currently on sale for $1.1 million.

The Hoonicorn is powered by the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 from a Ford GT Le Mans racer.

The Hoonicorn is powered by the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 from a Ford GT Le Mans racer. (LBI Limited)

OK, it's not exactly a factory stock model. The pickup was built by Detroit Speed on a custom tube frame chassis and is powered by the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 from a Ford GT Le Mans race car tuned to a raucous 914. hp.

The low riding all-wheel-drive pickup is nicknamed the Hoonitruck and was used in two videos from Block's popular Gymkhana YouTube series. 

In Climbkhana 2 Block used it to drift up China's Tianmen Mountain, which is billed as one of the world's most dangerous roads.

Block was a member of the Ford Performance team from 2010 until earlier this year and is throwing in a spare engine and other parts to sweeten the deal. Unfortunately, there's no room in the bed to carry them home.

The Hoonicorn's "bed" exposes the frame and rear mechanicals.

The Hoonicorn's "bed" exposes the frame and rear mechanicals. (LBI Limited)

In fact, there's no bed.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos