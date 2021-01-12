Sleek electric Chevrolet pickup teased during CES presentation

General Motors held a sprawling presentation during the virtual CES on Tuesday that outlined its future electric, autonomous and airborne plans.

During the online event, GM design boss Mike Simcoe stepped into a room in front of a shaded backdrop of seven yet to be revealed electric models coming to Buick, Cadillac, GMC and Chevrolet showrooms by 2025, but one of them stood out.

Parked in the back behind a silver Cadillac was a red Chevrolet pickup that looks very different from the Silverado of today.

The vehicle, which was previously teased during the Barclays Automotive Conference in November, features a sleek, aerodynamic front end with a full-width lightbar that splits the headlights and (sort of) brings to mind the chrome strip from the retro SSR pickup.

Chevrolet hasn't revealed many details on the truck, including exactly when it will go on sale, but it will share the Ultium electric platform that is debuting with the GMC HUMMER EV this year and will be offered with a range of up to 450 miles per charge.