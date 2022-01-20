Self-propelled Airstream eStream is the future of travel trailers

This could really help put some punch in your campfire ghost stories.

Airstream has built a self-powered electric travel trailer concept that can be maneuvered remotely without it being attached to a towing vehicle.

The single-axle eStream is equipped with an 80 kilowatt-hour battery pack that helps propel it while it's being pulled, which is particularly helpful for increasing the range of an electric tow vehicle. The electric motors can also help steer it on the highway as an advanced trailer sway control and provide regenerative braking that slows it down as it recharges the battery.

A smartphone app can be used to drive it to the tow vehicle to hitch up, rather than back the vehicle to it, and also steer it away toward a campsite parking space at low speeds.

When stationary, the EStream can provide up to two weeks of power and is also equipped with a solar panel roof to help charge it in remote locations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Airstream hasn't confirmed it for production, but its parent company Thor also debuted a fully-electric Ford Transit-based camper van with a 300-mile range alongside the EStream at the Florida RV SuperShow, signaling its intent to bring both brands into the electric space.