Airstream designs newest model, a mobile office, with remote workers in mind

One major work perk about this home office? It’s mobile.

Airstream, the maker of the sleek silver trailers fit for Americans looking to live a stylish #vanlife, announced Tuesday a new office-inspired model catering to those working remote during the pandemic.

The Flying Cloud 30FB Office, as it’s called, is advertised as being optimized for the worker-on-the-go, featuring a dedicated office with ample space for the family to enjoy a comfortable work-life balance, according to Airstream.

Airstream says its new model was made specifically to combat "the challenges and opportunities in the face of the coronavirus pandemic." And with more companies allowing employees to work remote, Airstream is catering to consumers asking, "Why work from home, when I can work from anywhere?" the company wrote in a blog post.

The Flying Cloud 30FB Office is equipped with ample outlets for power cables and sound-proof materials to block out noise during an important call, according to its online description.

"With a bit of preparation to assure connectivity in the campsite or boondocking spot, virtual meetings and email communication were assured," Airstream writes.

Inside, there’s a designated office space with a wide desk and space for a laptop, notebooks and other electronics along with multiple USB ports, and sliding drawers and storage cubbies to declutter your workspace. There’s also a dry-erase board, black-out curtains for privacy, and a swivel chair secured with a strap, so employees can stay locked into their workspaces.

But perhaps the biggest work perk of this home office is the ability to access the great outdoors when its time to power down for the workday.

"Head out for a hike on your break. Grab the kayaks and head downstream, knowing you’ll be able to meet up virtually with your team later on when you return to your campsite," Airstream says in its blog post.

The Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office also includes a queen-sized bed, a dining table that converts into a sleeping area, and a Blu Ray and DVD player. The trailer retails at $107,500.

Indeed, more Americans have been heading out for road trips through the great outdoors as a result of the pandemic, with movie theaters, restaurants and other popular recreational outlets still operating with limited capacity — or completely off-limits — in parts of the country.

As many as 52% of Americans considered living full-time or part-time in RVs or camper vans outfitted with amenities like beds, stoves, storage units, a bathroom and Wi-Fi, according to a survey conducted on behalf of moving company Move.org in October.