Scott Dixon wins record 6th IndyCar championship

Scott Dixon didn’t win Sunday’s IndyCar St. Petersburg Grand Prix, but his third-place finish earned enough points to deliver his record-setting sixth championship.

The New Zealander leads four-time champions Dario Franchitti and Sebastian Bourdais on the all-time list since IRL/IndyCar was formed in 1996. (In 2008, IndyCar merged with the competing Champ Car World Series in which Bourdais won his titles.)

Defending IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden won the race, which was originally set to be the season-opener in March, but was postponed due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., for the second year in a row.

Dixon’s championship puts him one behind racing legend A.J. Foyt, who won seven national titles across IndyCar’s various predecessor series. Foyt’s IndyCar team offered congratulations to Dixon, tweeting: Y’all are getting closer and closer to The Boss’ record, but as he says, “records are made to be broken.”

“Six is good. Seven sounds better," the 40-year-old Dixon said. “That’s obviously going to be the goal. But it’s tough, as you can see from the competition, even if you mess up just a little bit.”

INDYCAR SWITCHING TO HYBRIDS IN 2023

Dixon’s points lead over Newgarden was as high as 117 during the season, but he ended just 16 ahead of his American rival, while 20-year-old Colton Herta finished the year 100 points behind Newgarden in third place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.