Colton Herta talks to Fox News Autos about winning an Indycar race at 18

Last weekend in Texas, Harding Steinbrenner Racing driver Colton Herta became the first 18-year-old to win an Indycar race. And he’ll never do it again.

That’s because the rookie turns 19 on March 30 and the next race isn’t until April 7.

He’s not sweating it, though, and is more than happy enough to have made history in just his third race in the series along with his team’s co-owner, George Steinbrenner IV, who is now the youngest winning team owner ever.

Herta, a second-generation Indycar driver, sat down with Fox News Autos to talk about the win, learning about what it takes to be a pro racer from his father Bryan and how he ended up with a bottle of sparkling wine on the podium at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.