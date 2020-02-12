These are the safest cars you can buy in 2020
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its list of the safest vehicles to buy in 2020.
Sixty-four models received the organization's Top Safety Pick award, with 23 of those qualifying for the Top Safety Pick+ designation.
All of the Top Safety Picks earned Good ratings in the six different crash tests they are subject to, while Top Safety Pick+ vehicles also have Good or Acceptable headlights and either standard or optional front automatic emergency braking systems.
IIHS recently added the headlight and active safety requirements, along with tougher passenger side crash standards, to press automakers to improve safty in these areas.
Mazda topped all automakers with five Top Safety Pick+ awards, while the Hyundai Motor Group -- including Genesis and Kia -- had the most overall in both categories with 14 combined.
The full list of top picks is below and the scores for all vehicles can be found at iihs.org/ratings.
Top Safety Pick+
Small cars:
Honda Insight
Mazda 3 (hatchback and sedan)
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
Midsize cars:
Mazda 6
Nissan Maxima
Subaru Legacy
Subaru Outback (built after 10/19)
Toyota Camry
Midsize luxury cars:
Lexus ES
Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan (with optional front crash protection)
Tesla Model 3
Large luxury cars:
Audi A6
Genesis G70 (built after 12/19)
Genesis G80
Small SUVs:
Mazda CX-3
Mazda CX-5 (with optional front crash protection)
Subaru Forester
Midsize luxury SUVs:
Acura RDX
Cadillac XT6 (built after 10/19)
Hyundai Nexo
Lexus NX
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class (built after 7/19 with optional front crash protection
Top Safety Pick
Small cars:
Honda Civic coupe, sedan and hatchback (excluding Type R)
Hyundai Elantra (with optional front crash protection)
Hyundai Elantra GT (with optional front crash protection)
Hyundai Veloster (with optional front crash protection)
Kia Forte (with optional front crash protection)
Kia Soul (with optional front crash protection)
Subaru Crosstrek (with optional front crash protection)
Subaru Impreza sedan and wagon (with optional front crash protection)
Subaru WRX
Toyota Corolla hatchback and sedan
Midsize cars:
Honda Accord
Hyundai Sonata
Nissan Altima (with optional front crash protection)
Midsize Luxury Cars:
BMW 3 Series
Volvo S60
Large Car:
Kia Stinger (with optional front crash protection)
Large luxury Car:
Audi A7
Small SUVs:
Chevrolet Equinox
Ford Escape
Honda CR-V
Hyundai Kona (with optional front crash protection)
Hyundai Tucson (with optional front crash protection)
Kia Sportage
Lexus UX
Lincoln Corsair
Toyota RAV4
Volvo XC40
Midsize SUVs:
Ford Edge
Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai Santa Fe
Kia Sorento (with optional front crash protection)
Kia Telluride
Mazda CX-9 (with optional front crash protection)
Subaru Ascent
Volkswagen Tiguan
Midsize Luxury SUV:
Lexus RX
Large SUV:
Audi Q8