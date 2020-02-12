These are the safest cars you can buy in 2020

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its list of the safest vehicles to buy in 2020.

Sixty-four models received the organization's Top Safety Pick award, with 23 of those qualifying for the Top Safety Pick+ designation.

All of the Top Safety Picks earned Good ratings in the six different crash tests they are subject to, while Top Safety Pick+ vehicles also have Good or Acceptable headlights and either standard or optional front automatic emergency braking systems.

IIHS recently added the headlight and active safety requirements, along with tougher passenger side crash standards, to press automakers to improve safty in these areas.

Mazda topped all automakers with five Top Safety Pick+ awards, while the Hyundai Motor Group -- including Genesis and Kia -- had the most overall in both categories with 14 combined.

The full list of top picks is below and the scores for all vehicles can be found at iihs.org/ratings.

Top Safety Pick+

Small cars:

Honda Insight

Mazda 3 (hatchback and sedan)

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Midsize cars:

Mazda 6

Nissan Maxima

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback (built after 10/19)

Toyota Camry

Midsize luxury cars:

Lexus ES

Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan (with optional front crash protection)

Tesla Model 3

Large luxury cars:

Audi A6

Genesis G70 (built after 12/19)

Genesis G80

Small SUVs:

Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-5 (with optional front crash protection)

Subaru Forester

Midsize luxury SUVs:

Acura RDX

Cadillac XT6 (built after 10/19)

Hyundai Nexo

Lexus NX

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class (built after 7/19 with optional front crash protection

Top Safety Pick

Small cars:

Honda Civic coupe, sedan and hatchback (excluding Type R)

Hyundai Elantra (with optional front crash protection)

Hyundai Elantra GT (with optional front crash protection)

Hyundai Veloster (with optional front crash protection)

Kia Forte (with optional front crash protection)

Kia Soul (with optional front crash protection)

Subaru Crosstrek (with optional front crash protection)

Subaru Impreza sedan and wagon (with optional front crash protection)

Subaru WRX

Toyota Corolla hatchback and sedan

Midsize cars:

Honda Accord

Hyundai Sonata

Nissan Altima (with optional front crash protection)

Midsize Luxury Cars:

BMW 3 Series

Volvo S60

Large Car:

Kia Stinger (with optional front crash protection)

Large luxury Car:

Audi A7

Small SUVs:

Chevrolet Equinox

Ford Escape

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Kona (with optional front crash protection)

Hyundai Tucson (with optional front crash protection)

Kia Sportage

Lexus UX

Lincoln Corsair

Toyota RAV4

Volvo XC40

Midsize SUVs:

Ford Edge

Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Santa Fe

Kia Sorento (with optional front crash protection)

Kia Telluride

Mazda CX-9 (with optional front crash protection)

Subaru Ascent

Volkswagen Tiguan

Midsize Luxury SUV:

Lexus RX

Large SUV:

Audi Q8