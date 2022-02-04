Robert Redford's old Porsche sold for $1.5 million

Woodward bested Bernstein this week.

A 1964 Porsche 904 GTS racing car once owned by Robert Redford was sold at the Bonhams Paris event on Thursday night for $1,518,531.

The green coupe was originally purchased by racer and collector Steve Earle, but quickly sold to Steve Berg, who raced it for a couple of years before selling it to Redford in 1966.

Porsche sold the cars new for just over $7,000, the equivalent of about $63,000 today.

Redford kept it for almost a decade before selling it, and the car changed hands several times, losing its original engine along the way, until its latest owner purchased it in 1982.

It received a thorough restoration in the 1990s and remains in excellent condition, but could be worth substantially more if it is reunited with its lost engine, which is believed to still exist, although its current whereabouts are unknown. A similar, fully intact car was listed for sale in 2020 for $2.45 million.

Nevertheless, the Redford car's haul was substantially more that the $335,000 paid for a 1949 Buick Roadmaster Convertible owned by Dustin Hoffman at another Bonhams event in Scottsdale. Redford and Hoffman appeared together in the film "All the Presidents Men" as Watergate reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

The Buick was a star in its own right, having been used on-screen in Hoffman's Oscar-winning film "Rain Man."