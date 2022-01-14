Dustin Hoffman is selling his 'Rain Man' Buick Roadmaster

"Definitely know this car, it's a 1949 Buick Roadmaster straight-eight, fireball eight. Only 8095 production models."

The Buick Roadmaster featured in "Rain Man" is as famous as the Oscar-winning road trip drama's stars, Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, and two of them have spent the past 34 years together.

After filming was complete, Hoffman purchased one of the two identical Buicks used during production and has kept it ever since.

The cream-colored convertible is fully restored and powered by a 320 cubic-inch inline-eight-cylinder engine, just like Hoffman's character Raymond Babbit described in the film.

Hoffman has now decided to offer it for auction at the upcoming Bonhams event in Scottsdale, Ariz., on January 27.

"The Buick's been in storage too long," Hoffman said in a release on the sale, "It should be driven, enjoyed, and cherished."

Bonhams estimates its value at $150,000 to $250,000, which is a bit higher than an identical car without the celebrity connection would command, but could prove to be far less than it sells for, once the bidding is underway.

The other car used on screen is currently owned by the film's director, Barry Levinson, and makes occasional appearances at car shows, but isn't available for purchase … yet.