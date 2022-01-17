Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Rapper Ice Cube to perform at NASCAR's LA Coliseum race

Exhibition race taking place on temporary track inside iconic stadium

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The NASCAR season-opening Clash race will be held on a temporary track built in the L.A. Coliseum in 2022. The exhibition race features around 20 of the top drivers.

A sporting event held in a football stadium needs a halftime show, right?

Rapper/actor Ice Cube owns the Big3 three-on-three basketball league.

Rapper/actor Ice Cube owns the Big3 three-on-three basketball league. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

NASCAR has announced that rapper Ice Cube will put on a show during a break halfway through the 150-lap Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 6, which will be held on a temporary quarter-mile track built inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

The preseason exhibition race will be the culmination of a weekend of racing featuring several heat races to set the field for the final and serve as the debut of the all-new, seventh-generation NASCAR Cup Series car.

Rapper Pitbull co-owns the Trackhouse Racing team and has performed at NASCAR events.

Rapper Pitbull co-owns the Trackhouse Racing team and has performed at NASCAR events. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fellow Rapper Pitbull, who is co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing team, will also put on a 45-minute concert prior to the Sunday evening race

Ice Cube attends the NASCAR Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in 2018.

Ice Cube attends the NASCAR Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in 2018. (Jonathan Moore/Getty Images)

Ice Cube, who wrote the 1988 N.W.A. protest song "F--- tha Police" and has acted in dozens of films, including "Boyz n the Hood" and the "Barbershop" series, is the owner of the Big3 three-on-three basketball league and previously attended at NASCAR race at Fontana, California's, Auto Club Speedway.

"I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person," the Compton, California, native said in a press release.

"And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA."

The Clash will take place a week before the Super Bowl, which is being held across L.A. at SoFi Stadium and will feature a halftime show starring Ice Cube's N.W.A. bandmate Dr. Dre, along with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos