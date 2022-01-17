Rapper Ice Cube to perform at NASCAR's LA Coliseum race

A sporting event held in a football stadium needs a halftime show, right?

NASCAR has announced that rapper Ice Cube will put on a show during a break halfway through the 150-lap Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 6, which will be held on a temporary quarter-mile track built inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

The preseason exhibition race will be the culmination of a weekend of racing featuring several heat races to set the field for the final and serve as the debut of the all-new, seventh-generation NASCAR Cup Series car.

Fellow Rapper Pitbull, who is co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing team, will also put on a 45-minute concert prior to the Sunday evening race

Ice Cube, who wrote the 1988 N.W.A. protest song "F--- tha Police" and has acted in dozens of films, including "Boyz n the Hood" and the "Barbershop" series, is the owner of the Big3 three-on-three basketball league and previously attended at NASCAR race at Fontana, California's, Auto Club Speedway.

"I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person," the Compton, California, native said in a press release.

"And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Clash will take place a week before the Super Bowl, which is being held across L.A. at SoFi Stadium and will feature a halftime show starring Ice Cube's N.W.A. bandmate Dr. Dre, along with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.