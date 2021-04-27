Mischevous postman’s stash of 20 classic Pontiac Trans Ams up for auction

Bo Darville may need to take a detour from Georiga to Kansas.

A hoard of 20 classic Pontiac Trans Am sports cars stored in a couple of barns has been uncovered and is coming up for auction.

The 1970s models were collected by Bernie Larson, a Kansas City-area Navy veteran and 30-year Post Office employee who passed away last year.

Larson's obituary said he "was a life-long golfer and fan of Royals baseball. He was known for his interest in Pontiac muscle cars and was a huge animal lover, especially his feline family members. His interests also included a love of history, mainly regarding ancient Egypt and WW II, and general mischief."

Among the collection that is being offered through VanDerBrink Auctions are a 1974 Trans Am Super Duty and two 1979 10th Anniversary models.

Most of the vehicles are all-original or close to it, but either need some work or are all-out project cars.

A collection of parts is also being sold, but only in person in Tonganoxie, Kans., on June 12, while online bids are currently being accepted on the cars.