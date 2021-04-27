Expand / Collapse search
Mischevous postman’s stash of 20 classic Pontiac Trans Ams up for auction

Kansan had a thing for Pontiacs

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Bo Darville may need to take a detour from Georiga to Kansas.

A hoard of 20 classic Pontiac Trans Am sports cars stored in a couple of barns has been uncovered and is coming up for auction.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

The 1970s models were collected by Bernie Larson, a Kansas City-area Navy veteran and 30-year Post Office employee who passed away last year.

Burt Reynolds played the Trans Am-driving Bo "The Bandit" Darville in the "Smokey and The Bandit" films.

Burt Reynolds played the Trans Am-driving Bo "The Bandit" Darville in the "Smokey and The Bandit" films. (Julien's Auctions)

Larson's obituary said he "was a life-long golfer and fan of Royals baseball. He was known for his interest in Pontiac muscle cars and was a huge animal lover, especially his feline family members. His interests also included a love of history, mainly regarding ancient Egypt and WW II, and general mischief."

The 1974 Trans Am Super Duty has a 455 cubic-inch V8 and 4-speed manual transmission.

The 1974 Trans Am Super Duty has a 455 cubic-inch V8 and 4-speed manual transmission. (VanDerBrink Auctions)

Among the collection that is being offered through VanDerBrink Auctions are a 1974 Trans Am Super Duty and two 1979 10th Anniversary models.

The 10th Anniversary Trans Am features the classic "Screaming Chicken" logo.

The 10th Anniversary Trans Am features the classic "Screaming Chicken" logo. (VanDerBrink Auctions)

Most of the vehicles are all-original or close to it, but either need some work or are all-out project cars.

A collection of parts is also being sold, but only in person in Tonganoxie, Kans., on June 12, while online bids are currently being accepted on the cars.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos