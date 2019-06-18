Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Collector Cars
Published

Burt Reynold's last 'Bandit' Trans Am sold for $317,000

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Burt Reynolds dies at 82: Stars reactVideo

Burt Reynolds dies at 82: Stars react

Iconic actor Burt Reynolds has died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 82. Celebrities took to social media to remember the star.

The last “Bandit” Trans Am owned by Burt Reynolds was sold at a Julien’s Auctions event featuring the late star’s memorabilia for $317,000 on Sunday.

(Julien's Auctions)

The 1979 Pontiac wasn’t actually used in “Smokey and the Bandit,” but was a tribute car built for Reynolds by Bandit Movie Cars in Florida that he drove in public events.

Reynolds owned several replicas over the years as the dozen or so vehicles that appeared on screen were all damaged during the making of the movie and discarded afterward.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE 'BANDIT'S' PONTIAC FIREBIRD TRANS AM?

The most authentic original is a car that Universal Pictures bought at the time to promote the film, which was auctioned in 2015 for $550,000.

The promo car was auctioned with a collection of "Smokey and the Bandit" memorabilia included.

The promo car was auctioned with a collection of "Smokey and the Bandit" memorabilia included. (Barrett-Jackson)

Another of Reynold’s replicas went for $192,000 at a Barrett-Jackson auction last October, shortly after his death.

The last car was the star of the Julien’s event, which featured over 850 items from Reynolds’ estate, including scripts, clothing and a 35 mm print of “Smokey and the Bandit” that recieved a high bid of $21,875.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu