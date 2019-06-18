Burt Reynold's last 'Bandit' Trans Am sold for $317,000

The last “Bandit” Trans Am owned by Burt Reynolds was sold at a Julien’s Auctions event featuring the late star’s memorabilia for $317,000 on Sunday.

The 1979 Pontiac wasn’t actually used in “Smokey and the Bandit,” but was a tribute car built for Reynolds by Bandit Movie Cars in Florida that he drove in public events.

Reynolds owned several replicas over the years as the dozen or so vehicles that appeared on screen were all damaged during the making of the movie and discarded afterward.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE 'BANDIT'S' PONTIAC FIREBIRD TRANS AM?

The most authentic original is a car that Universal Pictures bought at the time to promote the film, which was auctioned in 2015 for $550,000.

Another of Reynold’s replicas went for $192,000 at a Barrett-Jackson auction last October, shortly after his death.

The last car was the star of the Julien’s event, which featured over 850 items from Reynolds’ estate, including scripts, clothing and a 35 mm print of “Smokey and the Bandit” that recieved a high bid of $21,875.