'Cars' Porsche 911 sold for $3.6 million at charity auction

Sally Special designed to look like cartoon character

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A one-of-a-kind Porsche designed as a tribute to a beloved cartoon character has been auctioned for an astonishing amount.

The Sally Special was built by Porsche in collaboration with Pixar in the style of Sally Carrera from the "Cars" film franchise.

It's based on a 2022 911 GTS and features unique paint color and twisted turbo style wheels fashioned after the animated car's.

The color is also used on the herringbone upholstery and the car is equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission and a 473 horsepower turbocharged flat-6-cylinder engine.

THE PORSCHE TAYCAN JUST RECLAIMED THIS RECORD FROM THE TESLA MODEL S

The Sally Special is modeled after Sally Carrera from the "Cars" franchise.

The Sally Special is modeled after Sally Carrera from the "Cars" franchise. (Porsche)

A "tattoo" like the one Sally has is applied to the spoiler and the engine compartment has a comic book-style "GTS Powered" logo.

The car features a Kachow Mode button referencing Lightning McQueen's catchphrase.

The car features a Kachow Mode button referencing Lightning McQueen's catchphrase. (Porsche)

"Cars" valve caps and a "Kachow Mode" button on the steering wheel are additional callbacks to the movie.

The unique Sally Blue color is also featured on the seats.

The unique Sally Blue color is also featured on the seats. (Porsche)

The car was offered at the RM Sotheby's auction during Monterey Car Week in California for charity with Bonnie Hunt, the actress who voiced Sally, on hand.

A recreation of Sally Carrera's "tattoo" has been added to the spoiler.

A recreation of Sally Carrera's "tattoo" has been added to the spoiler. (Porsche)

It sold for a final bid of $3.6 million, with all the proceeds split between USA for UNHCR's support for refugees of the war in Ukraine and Girls Inc.

PORSCHE ONCE BUILT A BIZARRE CONVERTIBLE CAYENNE SUV WITH TWO REAR ENDS

A standard GTS currently lists with a starting price of $144,050.

This 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider sold for $22,005,000.

This 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider sold for $22,005,000. (RM Sotheby's)

The Sally Special was one of over two dozen cars that sold at the auction for multi-million prices that included a 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider racing car that went for $22,005,000.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.