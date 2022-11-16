Rally-inspired Porsche 911 Dakar revealed with retro styling and 'roughroads' capability

Porsche's newest model is ready for the rough stuff.

The automaker has revealed the rally-inspired 911 Dakar off-road sports car at an event on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The coupe features an all-wheel-drive system, a set of chunky all-terrain tires and a suspension that increases its ride height by nearly two inches compared to other 911s to around 6.5 inches.

It's also equipped with active body roll control, rear-wheel steering and a traction management system reprogrammed with a Rallye Mode setting for loose surfaces that allows some wheel slip and sends more power to the rear tires.

Despite its off-pavement prowess, the 911 Dakar can accelerate to 60 mph in a blistering 3.2 seconds, courtesy of a 437 horsepower, 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six-cylinder engine. It even has a launch mode optimized for use on dirt.

The top speed is electronically limited to 150 mph due to the tires, and the suspension can lift the ground clearance just over an extra inch for particularly challenging terrain, but doing so lowers the top speed to 105 mph.

The lower body has been redesigned to improve the clearance over rocks and bumps and an optional roof basket and roof tent will be offered.

The 911 Dakar is also available with a Rallye Design Package that features the iconic white, red, gold and blue livery of the Rothmans-sponsored Porsche 911 that won the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally.

The word Rothmans has been replaced with Roughroads to remove any association with the tobacco brand, but there's a box that can be filled with any number from 1-999.

Only 2,500 of the cars will be built for global sale and the starting price in the U.S. will be $223,450 when deliveries begin next spring.