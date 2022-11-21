Rare 'new' 1989 Pontiac Trans Am surfaces for sale

It's a pace car that's been taking it easy.

A 1989 Pontiac Trans Am Indy 500 Pace Car replica has been listed for sale in Nebraska with just 178 miles on its odometer.

The car is being offered by Restore a Muscle Car, an outfit that rebuilds and deals in classic American sports cars.

The outfit's online sales and marketing manager, Tom Hegland, told Fox News Digital that the car had two previous owners and was always treated as a collectible.

Along with being sparsely driven, it's been properly stored its entire life and retains some of its original protective wraps.

The white coupe is powered by a 3.8-liter turbocharged V6, which was based on the one featured in the legendary 1987 Buick GNX muscle car, and equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Power was officially rated at 250 hp, because Pontiac didn't want to upstage the Chevrolet Corvette team, but was really closer to 300 hp.

Even though this one never tried, it was capable of accelerating to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds, covering a quarter mile in 13.5 seconds and hitting a top speed of around 155 mph, making it one of the top American performance cars of all time up until then.

The car is number 1,517 of 1,555 that were built.

Hegland said he previously owned one of the other ones and that it was exciting to drive and a crowd-pleaser wherever he took it.

"It's an outstanding example and really represents the very essence of performance in 1989," he said.