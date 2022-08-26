Police seize vintage Bentley worth $115 million because of what's in it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The most expensive vintage Bentley ever sold was a rare 1932 4.5-liter Supercharged "Blower" Bentley that went for $7 million at an auction in England in 2012.

One has now been discovered in Australia that's worth over 20 times more than that — but only because of what was in it.

Police in New South Wales were tipped off that a 1960 Bentley S2 was being shipped from Canada that they might want to check out.

Following its arrival in Port Botany on Thursday, authorities served a warrant at a home where it was being stored, seized it and had it X-rayed.

Spotting some anomalies on the scan, they removed the headlights and found bags of methamphetamine stuffed behind them, then preceded to dismantle the vehicle.

All told, 350 pounds of meth and 132 pounds of cocaine, worth around $115 million, were discovered within the car, a police report said.

Two men, ages 22 and 23, were taken into custody and charged with several drug trafficking offenses.

A follow-up investigation led to two additional related arrests and the seizure of five pounds of meth and $750,000 in cash.

Details on the vehicle and its ownership history were not released, but a typical S2 in top condition is worth around $75,000, while custom coachbuilt models can go for $350,000, according to the Hagerty collector car valuation guide.