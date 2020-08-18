'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' is getting a reboot, but what will the automobile be?

Will Smith and Kevin Hart are teaming up to remake one of the most beloved comedy films ever: “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

The 1987 John Hughes-directed original was a foul-mouthed, but touching tale of two travelers played by Steve Martin and John Candy who are trying to get to Chicago during a Thanksgiving week storm.

Along the way, they get behind the wheel of a green, wood-paneled convertible called the Gran Detroit Farm and Country, which was based on a 1986 Chrysler LeBaron Town and Country. The car features the same look as another iconic movie car: the Wagon Queen Family Truckster featured in “National Lampoon's Vacation,” which was written by Hughes.

Things don’t go so well for the car, which **spoiler alert** ends up burned to a crisp and towed away before the end of the film, but not before it makes a lasting impression on Hollywood history. A replica of it was even sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction last year for a whopping $11,000.

Unfortunately for the producers of the new film, Chrysler no longer sells a convertible. In fact, the pickings are slim for drop-tops from every automaker these days. So what should Smith and Hart pin their hopes to get home on?

Ford Mustang Convertible

While the LeBaron was the go-to rental convertible in the go-go 80s, if you ask for a ragtop today there’s a good chance it’s going to be a four-cylinder Mustang, which is still a lot cooler than Del’s car.

MINI Convertible

The MINI Cooper is front-wheel-drive like the LeBaron, somewhat cartoonish -- picture it with 6-foot-2-inch Will Smith sticking out of it -- and one of its classic predecessors was not only called the Traveller, but also available with wood trim.

Jeep Wrangler

If you need to get through a midwest snowstorm in a car with no roof (or doors, or windshield,) you’d be hard-pressed to beat the Wrangler, which comes standard with a 4x4 drivetrain today.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible

Then again, just because Candy played Del Griffith as a hapless shower curtain ring salesman doesn’t mean Smith or Hart needs to do it exactly the same way. Smith pulled out the “new hotness” Mercedes-Benz E-Class in “Men in Black II” and could flip the script with a convertible E-Class in this film.

FOX NEWS VIRTUAL AUTO SHOW: YOUR CONVERTIBLES