'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' is getting a reboot, but what will the automobile be?
Will Smith and Kevin Hart are remaking the classic comedy
Will Smith and Kevin Hart are teaming up to remake one of the most beloved comedy films ever: “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”
The 1987 John Hughes-directed original was a foul-mouthed, but touching tale of two travelers played by Steve Martin and John Candy who are trying to get to Chicago during a Thanksgiving week storm.
Along the way, they get behind the wheel of a green, wood-paneled convertible called the Gran Detroit Farm and Country, which was based on a 1986 Chrysler LeBaron Town and Country. The car features the same look as another iconic movie car: the Wagon Queen Family Truckster featured in “National Lampoon's Vacation,” which was written by Hughes.
Things don’t go so well for the car, which **spoiler alert** ends up burned to a crisp and towed away before the end of the film, but not before it makes a lasting impression on Hollywood history. A replica of it was even sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction last year for a whopping $11,000.
Unfortunately for the producers of the new film, Chrysler no longer sells a convertible. In fact, the pickings are slim for drop-tops from every automaker these days. So what should Smith and Hart pin their hopes to get home on?
Ford Mustang Convertible
While the LeBaron was the go-to rental convertible in the go-go 80s, if you ask for a ragtop today there’s a good chance it’s going to be a four-cylinder Mustang, which is still a lot cooler than Del’s car.
MINI Convertible
The MINI Cooper is front-wheel-drive like the LeBaron, somewhat cartoonish -- picture it with 6-foot-2-inch Will Smith sticking out of it -- and one of its classic predecessors was not only called the Traveller, but also available with wood trim.
Jeep Wrangler
If you need to get through a midwest snowstorm in a car with no roof (or doors, or windshield,) you’d be hard-pressed to beat the Wrangler, which comes standard with a 4x4 drivetrain today.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible
Then again, just because Candy played Del Griffith as a hapless shower curtain ring salesman doesn’t mean Smith or Hart needs to do it exactly the same way. Smith pulled out the “new hotness” Mercedes-Benz E-Class in “Men in Black II” and could flip the script with a convertible E-Class in this film.
FOX NEWS VIRTUAL AUTO SHOW: YOUR CONVERTIBLES