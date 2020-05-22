Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show: YOUR Convertibles

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
America's most powerful convertiblesVideo

America's most powerful convertibles

Take a look at the most powerful convertibles ever produced by American automakers.

While many of us are stuck at home, Fox News is holding a series of virtual car shows where you can share and discuss your cool cars and trucks with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

Hello summer!

We asked to see your convertibles for the Memorial Day weekend edition of the Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show and boy did you pop some nice droptops. From classics to customs and family heirlooms, you put it all out there.

Shot of an empty vintage car parked along the coast at sunset

We've posted a few of our favorites below so you can chat about them in the comments, and don't forget to check out more of the submissions on Twitter and add your own.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos