The perfect car is a hybrid station wagon, according to 'Top Gear'

The perfect car is … a station wagon?

Well, not just any wagon, but a high-performance plug-in hybrid that looks like an Aston Martin.

That’s according to a survey conducted by the BBC show “Top Gear” that asked 2,000 fans to suggest what features should be in the ultimate vehicle, SWNS reported.

The result combines the rear of an Audi RS6 Avant wagon with the nose of an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and an electrified powertrain that would allow it to enter Europe’s growing number of zero-emissions zones. It also rides on ultra-wide wheels that are covered by enormous fender flares. because who doesn't love those?

“Top Gear” magazine illustrated what it might look like, so you can judge for yourself.

Station wagons are still a popular type of vehicle in the U.K. and Europe, but, while they’re nearly extinct in the U.S., the 591 hp RS6 Avant is available at a starting price of $110,045.

