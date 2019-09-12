'Top Gear' star Freddie Flintoff crashes bizarre head-first motorcycle

History has eerily repeated itself during the filming of ‘Top Gear.’ Host Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff crashed on Tuesday at 124 mph while riding a head-first three-wheel motorcycle during one of the car show’s signature competitions.

The six-foot, four-inch-tall Flintoff was riding the “Time Bandit” trike on the Elvington Airfield in York, where former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond crashed a jet-powered car in 2006 and suffered brain injuries that required him to be placed in an induced coma for two weeks, according to The Sun.

Flintoff, a retired professional cricket player, was wearing protective gear and was unharmed in the incident and filming continued after he was checked out.

“I’m absolutely fine and have been back filming,” he said. “I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in “Top Gear” drag races but, on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far.

“It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”

Flintoff joined “Top Gear” last year as part of a revamp, alongside comedian Paddy McGuinness and veteran host Chris Harris.