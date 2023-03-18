Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Paul Newman's old 1988 Volvo wagon just sold for more than a new one costs

Dark gray station wagon is a sleeper sports car

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Someone just bought a fast family car with a famous former owner.

A 1988 Volvo 740 wagon originally owned by the late actor Paul Newman has been sold on the Bring A Trailer auction website for $80,740.

That's over $20,000 more than the list price of a new Volvo wagon today.

But Newman's wasn't a regular Volvo.

Newman had this Volvo 740 modified with a Buick V-6.

Newman had this Volvo 740 modified with a Buick V-6. (ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images and Bring A Trailer)

He had the dark gray wagon modified with the turbocharged V-6 from a Buick Grand National muscle car.

It also has a Pontiac Firebird's five-speed manual transmission and suspension upgrades to improve its handling.

The engine is from a Buick Grand National muscle car.

The engine is from a Buick Grand National muscle car. (Bring A Trailer)

Newman was a performance car enthusiast and a professional racing driver with a class win at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The Rolex watch he was given for the victory was auctioned in 2017 for $17.8 million, making the Volvo look like a bargain.

He also had a Pontiac Firebird's 5-speed transmission installed.

He also had a Pontiac Firebird's 5-speed transmission installed. (Bring A Trailer)

He liked the low-key Swedish hot rod so much he replaced it with a 1996 Volvo 960 wagon that he had upgraded with a supercharged Ford V-8.

That car was featured on an episode of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" with Jerry Seinfeld and David Letterman, the latter of whom was friends with Newman and owned the car at the time.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.