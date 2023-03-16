Paul Newman's Buick muscle car-powered Volvo wagon up for auction

Attention, movie fans; you can now own Newman's own Volvo.

A 1988 Volvo 740 once-owned by legendary actor Paul Newman has been listed for sale on the Bring A Trailer auction website.

However, the dark gray wagon is far from your average grocery-getter.

Newman was an avid racing driver and his penchant for performance extended to his street cars.

AMELIA EARHART'S ONCE-LOST 1937 CORD ADDED TO NATIONAL HISTORIC VEHICLE REGISTER

The star of the Indianapolis 500-centered film "Winning" had the Volvo modified with some American muscle.

The car's original engine has been replaced with the turbocharged V6 from a Buick Grand National, which was one of the most powerful engines of the era with a then-impressive 245 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque.

Newman's car is likely more powerful than that, as it was tuned by HESCO Engineering of Birmingham, Alabama, with a performance computer chip for the engine, a custom exhaust and other updates.

A cover for the turbo was fabricated to replicate the one from the rare Grand National-based GNX, but with Volvo branding.

The outfit also installed a five-speed manual transmission from a Pontiac Firebird to send the power to the rear wheels, lowered the suspension and added an aerodynamic body kit.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The car is loaded with amenities including leather upholstery, heated seats and a third row of jump seats and has an indicated 76,000 miles on the odometer.

It is not the only one like it Newman owned. A 1995 Volvo 960 he had built with a supercharged Ford V8, that was later owned by talk show host and IndyCar team owner David Letterman, was featured on an episode of Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bring A Trailer does not offer estimated values for the cars it puts up for auction, and this one is too unique to even offer a good guess at what it's worth, but the bidding is open until March 17 when the answer will be revealed.