Paul Newman's Buick muscle car-powered Volvo wagon up for auction

Newman's own custom car is more than meets the eye

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Attention, movie fans; you can now own Newman's own Volvo.

A 1988 Volvo 740 once-owned by legendary actor Paul Newman has been listed for sale on the Bring A Trailer auction website.

However, the dark gray wagon is far from your average grocery-getter.

Newman was an avid racing driver and his penchant for performance extended to his street cars.

Paul Newman had this 1988 Volvo modified with a Buick engine.

Paul Newman had this 1988 Volvo modified with a Buick engine. (ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images and Bring A Trailer)

The star of the Indianapolis 500-centered film "Winning" had the Volvo modified with some American muscle.

The turbocharged V6 is from a Buick Grand National.

The turbocharged V6 is from a Buick Grand National. (Bring A Trailer)

The car's original engine has been replaced with the turbocharged V6 from a Buick Grand National, which was one of the most powerful engines of the era with a then-impressive 245 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque.

The car also features an updated performance suspension.

The car also features an updated performance suspension. (Bring A Trailer)

Newman's car is likely more powerful than that, as it was tuned by HESCO Engineering of Birmingham, Alabama, with a performance computer chip for the engine, a custom exhaust and other updates.

A turbocharger cover was fashioned in the style of the one from the Buick GNX.

A turbocharger cover was fashioned in the style of the one from the Buick GNX. (GM)

A cover for the turbo was fabricated to replicate the one from the rare Grand National-based GNX, but with Volvo branding.

The Volvo uses the five-speed manual transmission from a Pontiac Firebird.

The Volvo uses the five-speed manual transmission from a Pontiac Firebird. (Bring A Trailer)

The outfit also installed a five-speed manual transmission from a Pontiac Firebird to send the power to the rear wheels, lowered the suspension and added an aerodynamic body kit.

The car is loaded with amenities including leather upholstery, heated seats and a third row of jump seats and has an indicated 76,000 miles on the odometer.

A set of rear-facing jump seats turns the car into a seven-passenger vehicle.

A set of rear-facing jump seats turns the car into a seven-passenger vehicle. (Bring A Trailer)

It is not the only one like it Newman owned. A 1995 Volvo 960 he had built with a supercharged Ford V8, that was later owned by talk show host and IndyCar team owner David Letterman, was featured on an episode of Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Bring A Trailer does not offer estimated values for the cars it puts up for auction, and this one is too unique to even offer a good guess at what it's worth, but the bidding is open until March 17 when the answer will be revealed.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.