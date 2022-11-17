American-made Acura NSX supercar ends production

The Acura NSX has reached the end of the road.

The last of the Ohio-built hybrid supercars has rolled out of the automaker's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

The NSX first launched in 2017, and a final run of 350 upgraded Type S models was announced last year.

It reportedly had a full order book in less than a day at prices starting at $171,000.

The NSX Type S features a 600 hp all-wheel drivetrain that combines a mid-mounted hybridized turbocharged V6 with twin electric motors driving the front wheels.

It can accelerate to 60 mph in less than three seconds and hit a top speed of 191 mph.

Three hundred of the cars were earmarked for the U.S, with the rest going to Japan, Canada and other markets.

Acura has not confirmed where car number 350 is heading, but number one was purchased by NASCAR owner and car dealer Rick Hendrick and not for list price.

Hendrick bought the car at a charity auction raising money for the Center of Science and Industry's STEM education program and paid $1.1 million.

Acura has not said exactly what it plans to replace the NSX with or when a successor will come, but has hinted that it will be an all-electric car.