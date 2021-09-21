Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maintenance
Published

North Carolina fisherman finds stolen BMW in lake

Spotted it on sonar

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Son pushes BMW into river because he wanted his parents to buy him a Jaguar Video

Son pushes BMW into river because he wanted his parents to buy him a Jaguar

In northern India, a man known locally as Akash is said to have pushed his new BMW into a river because he was upset that the vehicle was ‘too small.’ The luxury car had to be pulled out over the river with a crane and police have opened an investigation into the matter.

It was the catch of the day, but not dinner.

A North Carolina fisherman spotted something odd and very large on his sonar as he was cruising along Lake Wylie outside Charlotte last month and reported it to the local police.

A further investigation by the York County Sheriff's Office determined there was a car sitting 20 feet down and about 50 feet from the shoreline in the Allison Creek section of the lake.

On Thursday, the department's dive team assisted in a multi-departmental operation to recover the vehicle, which turned out to be a BMW 5-Series that was reported stolen from Charlotte in 2017.

HOW TO SPOT A FLOOD-DAMAGED CAR

Giant float bags were used to bring the sedan to the surface from where it was towed onto the Ebenezer boat ramp.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A York County Sheriff's Office spokesman told Fox News Autos its unusual for them to find cars that far out in the lake.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos