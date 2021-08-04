Nissan Leaf prices slashed, now cheapest electric car

Fall must be approaching, because Leafs are dropping … in price.

Nissan has reduced the cost of the all-electric Leaf for 2022 from $4,245 to $5,845, depending on the model.

The starting price for an entry level Leaf S is now $28,375, which is $20,875 after the available $7,500 federal tax credit has been deducted, making it the cheapest electric car on sale today.

That model has a range of 149 miles per charge, while the 226-mile Leaf Plus now starts at $33,375.

The 2022 also comes with a higher level of standard equipment that includes fast-charging capability on all trims and Nissan's ProPilot Assist highway driving aid on Leaf Plus models.

Nissan sold just 7729 Leafs in the U.S. through the first half of this year, but has delivered over 150,000 since the first generation was introduced in 2011, so it is closing in on the 200,000-unit threshold that begins a phase out of its federal tax credit eligibility.

Nissan plans to follow the Leaf with the larger Ariya electric utility vehicle in 2022.