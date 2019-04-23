Expand / Collapse search
New Ford Bronco could spawn a 'Scout'

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford is getting ready to unveil its new Bronco that will reportedly have full-time side mirrors and a fully removable top.

The new Ford Bronco may be sporting the name of another classic SUV, just not one of Ford’s.

The Blue Oval brand has filed trademark applications for both the Scout and Bronco Scout names.

Uncovered by Ford Authority, the protections are being sought for the use of the names on vehicles and parts. Ford has a new truck-based Bronco in the works, along with a smaller crossover model built on the same platform as the Ford Escape. It’s possible that Ford is thinking about putting the name on the latter, or using it as a trim level of one of the vehicles, but a company spokesman told Autoblog that the filings don’t indicate definitive plans to use the name.

This 2004 Bronco concept may suggest the styling of the upcoming SUV.

This 2004 Bronco concept may suggest the styling of the upcoming SUV. (Ford)

The International Harvester Scout was among original Ford Bronco’s main rivals until the line was discontinued in 1980. The Scout name has also appeared on a number of vehicles from other brands sold around the world. According to Hagerty, International Harvester’s successor company still owns an active trademark on the Scout name for vehicles over 2,400 pounds.

Ford is expected to unveil both of its new SUVs over the course of the coming year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu