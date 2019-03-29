The new Ford Bronco may have unique two-in-one doors

According to those who’ve seen it in secret, the upcoming Ford Bronco will feature removable doors.

And they may be like none seen before.

A recent Ford patent filing unearthed by Motor Trend describes a door with a removable side-impact beam inside of it that can be slipped out and used independently for some modicum of open-air safety.

Jeep’s offer such devices as an accessory for the Wrangler, but they are a separate structure from the doors that the SUV comes with.

The patent says the outer part, which includes a window, can then be stored inside the vehicle, which gels with reports from dealers who were privately shown the Bronco last month and told Automotive News it has a place to secure its removable doors and roof. They also describe it as having round headlights and a rectangular grille with “BRONCO” written across it, much like a concept Ford revealed way back in 2004.

Interestingly, the patent sketches depict the doors on a vehicle that looks a lot like the second-generation Bronco that was used in the infamous O. J. Simpson police pursuit, while the upcoming will be based on the new Ford Ranger.

Of course, the patent is no guarantee that the trick doors will make it onto the production truck, but we’ll find out by next year when it goes on sale.

