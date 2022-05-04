Expand / Collapse search
The new DeLorean will have this old school sun-blocking tech

Classic sports car being rebooted as an electric vehicle

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The DeLorean brand is being rebooted by a Texas-based company that now owns the rights to the name and plans to unveil its first car in full this August.

The new DeLorean will have gullwing doors.

The new DeLorean will have gullwing doors. (DeLorean Motor Company)

What it has said so far is that it will be a fully modern, electric vehicle this time around, but it will be bringing a few old school features along for the ride.

The updated DeLorean was designed by the company founded by the original's designer.

The updated DeLorean was designed by the company founded by the original's designer. (DeLorean Motor Company)

Designed by Italdesign, the Italian styling house founded by the original DeLorean designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, has previously confirmed in a teaser video that it will have the model's signature gullwing doors. However, a new teaser video showing the rear of the car highlights another retro feature coming back on the coupe: rear window louvers.

Rear window louvers and a light bar will highlight the car's rear view.

Rear window louvers and a light bar will highlight the car's rear view. (Delorean Motor Company)

The horizontal slats were popular on sports cars from the 1960s to 1980s primarily for style, but act as a sunshade for raked rear windows while maintaining both outward visibility and a vehicle's sleek profile. The clip also reveals an illuminated DeLorean logo and full-width light bar.

The new DeLorean will have a more curvaceous body than the one it is based on.

The new DeLorean will have a more curvaceous body than the one it is based on. (DeLorean Motor Company)

The louvers were hinted at in a photo released earlier this year along with three-bar brake lights and a much more curvaceous body than the original DeLorean had.

Pricing, performance and other specifications for the car have not yet been released, but it is scheduled to make its public debut at the Pebble Beach Concours in August ahead of the start of production in San Antonio.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos