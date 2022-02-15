The DeLorean is coming back as a futuristic Texas-made electric sports car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It looks like DeLorean is going to make it to the future, after all.

The storied brand was rebooted several years ago in Humble, Tex., as a restoration and service outfit for the 1981-1982 stainless steel cars. English mechanic Stephen Wynne had acquired both the brand name and a stock of original factory parts to maintain the cult classics, and later expanded into manufacturing reproduction parts to fill the gaps.

But in 2016 Wynne announced that it would start building all-new versions of the coupes under the provisions of a newly-passed Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturer's Act, which allows small automakers to build a limited number of historic replica vehicles without having to meet all of today's costly safety requirements. The company has now released a teaser commercial for new DeLorean that will be fully revealed this year and built at a new facility in San Antonio.

The animation shows an obscured car with the DeLorean's signature gullwing doors opening with the tagline "The Future Was Never Promised." A new illuminated V-shaped logo inspired by the shape of the open doors adorns the front fascia in place of the original's DMC badge.

No details are offered in the clip, but the company posted it to social media with the hashtags #ElectricVehicle and #Luxury, making it pretty clear what to expect. The Italian car design firm Italdesign, which was founded by the original DeLorean's designer Giorgetto Guigiaro, also posted the video to its YouTube page, confirming its involvement in the project.

DeLorean's chief marketing officer Troy Beetz would not confirm if the car is still planned under the low volume rules, but said that more info will come in by this summer.