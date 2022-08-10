Expand / Collapse search
New car prices hit a record high in July, but not by much

New car supplies are improving, but inventories remain tight

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The average transaction price paid for a new car hit $48,182 in July, according to a new report from Kelly Blue Book.

That marks the highest price yet seen, but it was only $139 more than June's average.

Dealer inventories remain tight, but were 27% higher than last July when the new car supply shortage first kicked in.

Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Land Rover led the way with transactions running from around 5% to 8% over list price, while vehicles from Alfa Romeo, Buick Fiat, Lincoln, Ram and Volvo were selling for 1% below sticker.

New car inventories remain tight.

New car inventories remain tight. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Still, even though average prices are at a record level, there are affordable vehicles out there. Compact cars and SUVs and subcompact models typically transact for 30% to 40% below the industry average," Rebecca Rydzewski, research manager of economic and industry insights for Kelly Blue Book owner Cox Automotive, said.

Electric and hybrid car prices dropped in July.

Electric and hybrid car prices dropped in July. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Prices for electric and hybrid vehicles were down 2.3% and 5.3%, respectively, from June, when record high gas prices were driving sales of efficient vehicles.

Luxury cars also saw a decline of $382 to $65,530, while non-luxury models increased $363 to $44,431.

