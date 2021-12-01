Aston Martin reveals 'final' V12-powered Vantage before electric motors kill it

This is how the British build muscle cars.

Aston Martin has announced the upcoming return of a V12-powered Vantage that combines its largest engine with its smallest car.

The brand has yet to reveal the car in full, but has released a video that teases the sound of the car's powerful engine revving to the back drop of combusting fuel crackling as it exits the hot exhaust pipe.

Aston last offered a V12 Vantage in 2018 and this will be the first of the latest generation of the model, which is currently available with a twin-turbocharged V8 that produces up to 527 hp.

Aston offers a twin-turbocharged 5.2 liter V12 in its DB11 and DBS models with a top power outputs ranging from 528 hp to 715 hp.

The V12 Vantage will debut in full sometime in 2022 and you'll want to act quickly if you want one. Aston said it isn't just a Limited Edition model, but a Final Edition as the next generation Vantage will be fully-electric.