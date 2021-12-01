Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Aston Martin
Published

Aston Martin reveals 'final' V12-powered Vantage before electric motors kill it

Final Edition V12 Vantage may be the motor's last stand

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Here's how 007's Aston Martin DB5 came back for 'No Time to Die' Video

Here's how 007's Aston Martin DB5 came back for 'No Time to Die'

"No Time to Die" vehicle supervisor Chris Corbould enters The Fox Garage to talk about how his team brought back James Bond's iconic Aston Martin DB5 for a chase scene through the streets of Matera, Italy, in Daniel Craig's final outing as 007.

This is how the British build muscle cars.

The Aston Martin Vantage is currently powered by a twin-turbocharged V8.

The Aston Martin Vantage is currently powered by a twin-turbocharged V8. (Aston martin)

Aston Martin has announced the upcoming return of a V12-powered Vantage that combines its largest engine with its smallest car.

Aston's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 is rated from 528 hp to 715 hp in various models.

Aston's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 is rated from 528 hp to 715 hp in various models. (Aston Martin)

The brand has yet to reveal the car in full, but has released a video that teases the sound of the car's powerful engine revving to the back drop of combusting fuel crackling as it exits the hot exhaust pipe.

Aston last offered a V12 Vantage in 2018 and this will be the first of the latest generation of the model, which is currently available with a twin-turbocharged V8 that produces up to 527 hp.

DODGE HELLCAT V8 TO DIE IN 2023 DUE TO GOVERNMENT FINES

Aston offers a twin-turbocharged 5.2 liter V12 in its DB11 and DBS models with a top power outputs ranging from 528 hp to 715 hp.

The 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 had a 600 hp V12.

The 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 had a 600 hp V12. (Aston Martin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The V12 Vantage will debut in full sometime in 2022 and you'll want to act quickly if you want one. Aston said it isn't just a Limited Edition model, but a Final Edition as the next generation Vantage will be fully-electric.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos