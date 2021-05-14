Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR's Talladega Superspeedway offering laps for people who get vaccinated at the track

Here's your shot at the high banks of Talladega

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Here's your shot to lap Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway.

The legendary NASCAR Cup Series locale is offering two laps of the 2.66-mile, high-banked track to anyone who gets a COVID-19 test or vaccine at the facility on Saturday, May 15.

The drive-through event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to drivers 19 years and older and passengers 16 years and older.

Just don't plan on breaking any lap records.

All vehicles will have to drive behind a pace car that will be moving at highway speeds and motorcycles are not allowed.

Brad Keselowski was the winner of the most recent Cup Series race at Talladega on April 25 and the series is set to return for the weekend of Oct. 2-3 for a playoffs event.

