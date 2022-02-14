NASCAR's Daytona 500 is completely sold out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Daytona 500 is officially sold out a week before the Great American Race is scheduled to take place.

The Daytona International Speedway previously announced that all the grandstand tickets for the Sunday, Feb. 20 event were spoken for, but that now includes RV camping, fanzone and hospitality admissions.

"What an incredible way to begin Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth by announcing that we have completely sold out of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening DAYTONA 500," Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said in a release.

"Our sport is as captivating as ever and we are riding some great momentum from the 2021 season, and the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. We are so thankful to the fans who have reserved their place in what will be yet another history-making event at The World Center of Racing."

The 2021 event was held with capacity restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic and only had about 30,000 fans in attendance, while this year's number will be well over 100,000.

Grandstand tickets for the Daytona 500 run from around $100 to $400, but a variety of multi-day and experience packages were also offered. Tickets are still available for events taking place earlier in the week, which include qualifying, practice and Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA series races.

This year's edition of the Daytona 500 is of particular interest to NASCAR fans as it marks the official competitive debut of the all-new Next Gen Cup Series car, which was first used in the exhibition Clash at the Coliseum in the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6 that was won by Joey Logano.

The Daytona 500 will be broadcast on FOX Sunday, Feb. 20 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET and can also be watched on the Fox Sports app.