NASCAR's Daytona 500 is sold out with over 101,000 fans expected

Sorry, NASCAR fans, if you don't have a ticket for this year's Daytona 500, you weren't quick enough.

The Daytona International Speedway has announced that all grandstand seats and RV parking spots have been sold out ahead of the Feb. 20 race.

The superspeedway can hold over 101,000 people, which sets up the race to be the second-highest attended sporting event of the pandemic era behind last year's Indianapolis 500, which ran at 40% capacity with approximately 135,000 tickets sold.

Grandstand tickets for the Daytona 500 run from around $100 to $400, but a variety of multi-day and experience packages are also offered.

The 2021 Daytona 500 had just 30,000 in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time. Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass reported that this year's precautions will include masks required for indoor spaces.

The 2022 Daytona 500 is of particular significance as it will mark the official debut of the all-new seventh generation NASCAR Cup Series car, which was tested at the track this week.

The new design includes composite bodywork that better resembles the production models the cars represent, plus larger wheels and tires, a fully independent suspension system and five-speed sequential transmission.

NASCAR's season unofficially kicks off with the exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which is being run on a temporary quarter-mile track that's been built inside the L.A. Coliseum on the weekend of Feb. 6. Tickets for the race are still available starting at $65.