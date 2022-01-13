Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR's Daytona 500 is sold out with over 101,000 fans expected

Full house expected for The Great American Race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
NASCAR racing at L.A. Coliseum in 2022 Video

NASCAR racing at L.A. Coliseum in 2022

The NASCAR season-opening Clash race will be held on a temporary track built in the L.A. Coliseum in 2022. The exhibition race features around 20 of the top drivers.

Sorry, NASCAR fans, if you don't have a ticket for this year's Daytona 500, you weren't quick enough.

The Daytona International Speedway has announced that all grandstand seats and RV parking spots have been sold out ahead of the Feb. 20 race.

The 2021 Daytona 500 was run under health and safety rules that limited attendance to 30,000.

The 2021 Daytona 500 was run under health and safety rules that limited attendance to 30,000. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The superspeedway can hold over 101,000 people, which sets up the race to be the second-highest attended sporting event of the pandemic era behind last year's Indianapolis 500, which ran at 40% capacity with approximately 135,000 tickets sold.

The 2020 Daytona 500 was the last held without capacity restrictions.

The 2020 Daytona 500 was the last held without capacity restrictions. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Grandstand tickets for the Daytona 500 run from around $100 to $400, but a variety of multi-day and experience packages are also offered.

The 2021 Daytona 500 had just 30,000 in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time. Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass reported that this year's precautions will include masks required for indoor spaces.

The all-new seventh generation NASCAR Cup Series car was tested at Daytona International Speedway this week.

The all-new seventh generation NASCAR Cup Series car was tested at Daytona International Speedway this week. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 Daytona 500 is of particular significance as it will mark the official debut of the all-new seventh generation NASCAR Cup Series car, which was tested at the track this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new design includes composite bodywork that better resembles the production models the cars represent, plus larger wheels and tires, a fully independent suspension system and five-speed sequential transmission.

NASCAR's season unofficially kicks off with the exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which is being run on a temporary quarter-mile track that's been built inside the L.A. Coliseum on the weekend of Feb. 6. Tickets for the race are still available starting at $65.

Both races will be broadcast on FOX. Those with a participating TV provider can also watch online and on smart devices using the FOX Sports app. 

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos