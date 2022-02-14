Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR is making this change to the 2022 Daytona 500

New qualifying format being used for The Great American Race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most Daytona 500s? Video

Who has won the most Daytona 500s?

Many NASCAR Hall of Famers have been unable to take home the trophy at the fabled Daytona 500 in Florida. Others have found success, but only a dozen have won it twice, and these drivers who have surpassed that record are the masters of the Great American Race.

The Daytona 500 will have a new look this year, and not just because it's the official racing debut of NASCAR's all-new Next Gen cars.

Alex Bowman won the single-car qualifying round for the Daytona 500 in 2021.

Alex Bowman won the single-car qualifying round for the Daytona 500 in 2021. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

NASCAR has changed the single-car qualifying procedure for the marquee event, which will now be conducted over two rounds on Wednesday night. Just one round was held for the 2020 and 2021 edition of The Great American Race.

This year, qualifying will start with all the entries making single car runs and the top 10 moving on to a final round that will determine the front row for Sunday's race. A similar format was in place prior to 2020, but had 12 cars make the pole round.

The top two finishers in the second round of single-car qualifying will start the Daytona 500 on the front row.

The top two finishers in the second round of single-car qualifying will start the Daytona 500 on the front row. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The finishing order will also be used to set the lineups for the Daytona Duels races on Thursday night. The field will be split into two lineups based on their odd and even single-car qualifying finishes for the Duels, the results of which will determine the rest of the 40 car field for the Daytona 500 behind the front row.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Thirty-six chartered cars are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500, and 18 will be in each Duel. Cars from Duel one will start the Daytona 500 in their finishing order on the inside row and cars from Duel two on the outside row. The highest-finishing open car from each Duel will also earn a spot in the race, while the final row will be filled by the two open cars with the best single-car qualifying results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coverage of the Daytona 500 qualifying kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by the Duels on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. ET. and both can also be watched on the Fox Sports app.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos