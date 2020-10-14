Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published

Time-lapse video shows how NASCAR cars get wrapped before a race

Ryan Newman's Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang gets a new look

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

Now this is how you get dressed for success.

Roush Fenway Racing has posted a time-lapse video of driver Ryan Newman’s car being wrapped in its latest sponsor livery.

NASCAR teams, along with those in many racing series, use vinyl wraps on their cars because they’re lighter than paint and easier to update week to week.

The car bodies are made from a mix of steel, carbon fiber and composite parts that would also complicate the painting process. Instead, the video shows how several sheets of vinyl imprinted with graphics are trimmed to fit and heated up to stick onto the car.

SEE IT: 'JEOPARDY' NASCAR FAIL

Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang will be sporting a new Hy-Vee supermarket livery for the Hollywood Casio 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. The 42-year-old driver is currently in 25th place in the season standings, but has been eliminated from championship contention as the NASCAR Playoffs moves to the round of eight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos