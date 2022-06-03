NASCAR driver Chris Buescher catches COVID after huge Coca-Cola 600 crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Buescher's week just went from bad to worse.

The RFK Racing driver had a dramatic barrel-roll crash at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, where he was caught up in a multi-car accident in the closing stages of the race.

Despite his car ending up on its roof, Buescher was uninjured in the incident, but on Thursday his team announced that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will have to miss the inaugural Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 5.

NASCAR Truck Series' Zane Smith will drive for Buescher in the No. 17 Ford Mustang in what will be his Cup Series debut. Smith races for Front Row Motorsports in a Ford F-150.

RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski said the choice was easy.

"Clearly #1 available driver prospect IMHO @zanesmith77 has won 3 races this year alone in trucks where he’s also top ranked In most categories. Outside of @FordPerformance relationship, he’s also running the truck race the night before," Keselowski tweeted.

NASCAR'S FIRST CUP SERIES RACE IN ST. LOUIS IS SOLD OUT

NASCAR rules typically require drivers to compete in all races to qualify for the playoffs at the end of the season, but the series has been granting waivers to those who miss events due to a COVID-19 infection.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buescher is currently 21st in the standings with no race or stage wins yet in 2022.