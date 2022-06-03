Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
NASCAR driver Chris Buescher catches COVID after huge Coca-Cola 600 crash

Zane Smith will fill in at RFK Racing at St. Louis Cup Series race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Chris Buescher's week just went from bad to worse.

The RFK Racing driver had a dramatic barrel-roll crash at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, where he was caught up in a multi-car accident in the closing stages of the race.

Despite his car ending up on its roof, Buescher was uninjured in the incident, but on Thursday his team announced that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will have to miss the inaugural Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 5.

NASCAR Truck Series' Zane Smith will drive for Buescher in the No. 17 Ford Mustang in what will be his Cup Series debut. Smith races for Front Row Motorsports in a Ford F-150.

Chris Buescher's car flipped four and a half times during the Coca-Cola 600.

Chris Buescher's car flipped four and a half times during the Coca-Cola 600. (NASCAR on FOX)

RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski said the choice was easy.

Zane Smith has three Truck Series wins in 2022.

Zane Smith has three Truck Series wins in 2022. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"Clearly #1 available driver prospect IMHO @zanesmith77 has won 3 races this year alone in trucks where he’s also top ranked In most categories. Outside of @FordPerformance relationship, he’s also running the truck race the night before," Keselowski tweeted.

NASCAR'S FIRST CUP SERIES RACE IN ST. LOUIS IS SOLD OUT

Chris Buescher will miss the Cup Series race in St. Louis due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Chris Buescher will miss the Cup Series race in St. Louis due to a positive COVID-19 test. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

NASCAR rules typically require drivers to compete in all races to qualify for the playoffs at the end of the season, but the series has been granting waivers to those who miss events due to a COVID-19 infection.

Buescher is currently 21st in the standings with no race or stage wins yet in 2022.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos