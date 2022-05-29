Chris Buescher barrel-rolls out of NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Buescher's NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 ended early in dramatic fashion on Sunday night.

The RFK Racing driver got caught up in a multi-car crash with 54 laps to go when Chase Briscoe came into contact with Daniel Suarez and sent him into a huge skid.

Suarez was then hit by Todd Gilliland and spun hard into Buescher, their two cars sliding into the infield.

As Buescher went spinning along the infield turf, his right front suspension collapsed and caused the car to flip and roll four times before ending up on its roof.

Emergency crews had to use a tow truck and strap to flip the car over before Buescher was able to get out, largely unharmed despite the severity of the crash.

"It was a little painful," Buescher said.

Suarez and the other drivers involved in the incident were also all fine

Briscoe went on to skid out of contention as he was trying to pass Kyle Larson for the lead with two laps left to go, bringing out the yellow flag for an attempt at an overtime finish, which resulted in another accident that ruined the chance to win for Larson, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and several other drivers.

Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin found himself in first position for the second overtime restart and was able to hold off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch, for the win.