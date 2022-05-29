Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Chris Buescher barrel-rolls out of NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

Denny Hamlin went on to win the Memorial Day weekend classic

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Chris Buescher's NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 ended early in dramatic fashion on Sunday night.

The RFK Racing driver got caught up in a multi-car crash with 54 laps to go when Chase Briscoe came into contact with Daniel Suarez and sent him into a huge skid.

Suarez was then hit by Todd Gilliland and spun hard into Buescher, their two cars sliding into the infield.

As Buescher went spinning along the infield turf, his right front suspension collapsed and caused the car to flip and roll four times before ending up on its roof.

Chris Buescher flipped four times and landed on his roof.

Chris Buescher flipped four times and landed on his roof. (NASCAR on FOX)

Emergency crews had to use a tow truck and strap to flip the car over before Buescher was able to get out, largely unharmed despite the severity of the crash.

"It was a little painful," Buescher said.

Buescher drives for RFK Racing.

Buescher drives for RFK Racing. (ames Gilbert/Getty Images)

Suarez and the other drivers involved in the incident were also all fine

Buescher was uninjured in the crash.

Buescher was uninjured in the crash. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Briscoe went on to skid out of contention as he was trying to pass Kyle Larson for the lead with two laps left to go, bringing out the yellow flag for an attempt at an overtime finish, which resulted in another accident that ruined the chance to win for Larson, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and several other drivers.

Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin found himself in first position for the second overtime restart and was able to hold off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch, for the win.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos