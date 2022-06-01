NASCAR's first Cup Series race in St. Louis is sold out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The gateways are going to be closed early at the first NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The St. Louis-area track has announced that the June 5 race is officially sold out.

The venue, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park, is located in Madison and has previously hosted NASCAR Truck Series and IndyCar races.

The Cup Series is coming off of a sell-out at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, which saw approximately 150,000 fans in attendance.

World Wide Technology Raceway's 1.25-mile oval has grandstand seating for 57,000 fans, plus luxury suites and 1,200 campsite spots.

The track has struggled to fill the seats for the IndyCar races held there in recent years, and tickets remain plentiful for this August's race.

Phoenix Raceway also announced this week that it is already sold out for the NASCAR championship final in November.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway will be broadcast at 5:30 p.m. ET. on FS1.