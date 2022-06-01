Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

NASCAR's first Cup Series race in St. Louis is sold out

World Wide Technology Raceway's stands will be full

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The gateways are going to be closed early at the first NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The St. Louis-area track has announced that the June 5 race is officially sold out.

The venue, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park, is located in Madison and has previously hosted NASCAR Truck Series and IndyCar races.

The Cup Series is coming off of a sell-out at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, which saw approximately 150,000 fans in attendance.

World Wide Technology Raceway has previously hosted NASCAR Truck Series races.

World Wide Technology Raceway has previously hosted NASCAR Truck Series races. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

World Wide Technology Raceway's 1.25-mile oval has grandstand seating for 57,000 fans, plus luxury suites and 1,200 campsite spots.

The Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte was a sell-out race.

The Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte was a sell-out race. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The track has struggled to fill the seats for the IndyCar races held there in recent years, and tickets remain plentiful for this August's race.

IndyCar has struggled to fill the stands at World Wide Technology Raceway.

IndyCar has struggled to fill the stands at World Wide Technology Raceway. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Phoenix Raceway also announced this week that it is already sold out for the NASCAR championship final in November.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway will be broadcast at 5:30 p.m. ET. on FS1.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos