Motorcycle racer experiencing double vision after wild flipover crash

MotoGP rider Marc Marquez isn't ready to get back in the saddle quite yet.

The six-time champion walked away from a wild flipover crash in Indonesia on Sunday without any broken bones, but not without injury.

The Spanish rider was warming up for the Indonesia Grand Prix on the damp Mandalika International Street Circut when he lost control of his bike and went into a "high side" crash that sent him flying through the air as his Honda cartwheeled down the track alongside him.

He hit his head upon landing that caused a concussion and diplopia, or double vision, that kept him out of the race but cleared up before returning during his return to Spain for recovery.

The injury and symptoms were similar to those he suffered after a crash in Portugal last November.

"It seems that I am experiencing deja vu," Marquez said on Twitter. "During the trip back to Spain, I began to have discomfort with my vision and we decided to visit Dr. Sanchez Dalmau, who confirmed that I have a new episode of diplopia."

Further tests confirmed that he had no other head injuries, but his status for the Argentine Grand Prix on April 3 remains unclear.