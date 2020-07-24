Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Racing
Published

'Alien' Marc Marquez returning to MotoGP racing days after breaking arm in dramatic crash

The Honda rider is often called an 'alien' due to his riding skills

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test rideVideo

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test ride

The LiveWire is one of the first battery-powered bikes from a major motorcycle maker and a dramatic departure for Harley-Davidson. Does it have the stuff to electrify the brand? Fox News Autos editor thew a leg over one to find out.

Perhaps he’s not human after all.

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

MotoGP racer Marc Marquez has been cleared to race this weekend in Jerez, Spain, after fracturing his arm in a dramatic crash at the same track last Sunday.

The six-time world champion had pulled off an amazing save to avoid a crash early in the Spanish Grand Prix, only to be foiled by the same turn while fighting for second place with four laps to go.

Marquez’ Honda lost traction then flipped over, sending him flying through the air and into a gravel trap. The bike then slid into him, fracturing his humerus. He underwent surgery on Tuesday that involved the installation of a titanium plate, but the procedure went “extremely well,” according to his team.

Marquez walked away from the crash, but was taken to the medical center on a stretcher.

Marquez walked away from the crash, but was taken to the medical center on a stretcher. (REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo)

“We know the doctor is good but it was a fantastic job. After surgery the rider started to feel very well. He started to contact us [saying], ‘I feel well, I’m not having so much pain, I can move the arm’,” Honda Racing team manager Alberto Puig told Motorsport Magazine.

SEE IT: FOX NEWS AUTOS VIRTUAL MOTORCYCLE SHOW

Marquez now plans to be on the track on Saturday and, if he feels up to it, will continue through qualifying and Sunday’s Andalusian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is known for his uncanny ability to control his motorcycle in situations that would cause others to crash, leading many fans and analysts to suggest often that he is an “alien” racing among men.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto