'Alien' Marc Marquez returning to MotoGP racing days after breaking arm in dramatic crash

Perhaps he’s not human after all.

MotoGP racer Marc Marquez has been cleared to race this weekend in Jerez, Spain, after fracturing his arm in a dramatic crash at the same track last Sunday.

The six-time world champion had pulled off an amazing save to avoid a crash early in the Spanish Grand Prix, only to be foiled by the same turn while fighting for second place with four laps to go.

Marquez’ Honda lost traction then flipped over, sending him flying through the air and into a gravel trap. The bike then slid into him, fracturing his humerus. He underwent surgery on Tuesday that involved the installation of a titanium plate, but the procedure went “extremely well,” according to his team.

“We know the doctor is good but it was a fantastic job. After surgery the rider started to feel very well. He started to contact us [saying], ‘I feel well, I’m not having so much pain, I can move the arm’,” Honda Racing team manager Alberto Puig told Motorsport Magazine.

Marquez now plans to be on the track on Saturday and, if he feels up to it, will continue through qualifying and Sunday’s Andalusian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is known for his uncanny ability to control his motorcycle in situations that would cause others to crash, leading many fans and analysts to suggest often that he is an “alien” racing among men.

