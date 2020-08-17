Watch: MotoGP racers avoid wreck as they ride through flying motorcycles

Four motorcycle racers escaped largely unscathed from a terrifying high-speed crash that looked like a Hollywood stunt on Sunday.

MotoGP riders Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli came into contact at approximately 180 mph exiting the Turn 2 kink at Austria’s Red Bull Ring and fell from their bikes, which slid down the track then flipped into the air past riders ahead of them who were entering the hairpin turn that followed.

Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi drove through the flying bikes as they came within inches of hitting them. Viñales can be seen taking both hands off the handlebars and trying to cover his head and Rossi was doused with oil leaking from one of the motorcycles. Both avoided crashing.

"I saw a shadow, I thought it was the helicopter from above, sometimes it happens during the race that the helicopter passes over and casts a shadow. Instead, two bullets arrived,” seven-time MotoGP champion Rossi said after the terrifying incident, which brought out the red flag to suspend the 28-lap race so the debris could be removed from the track.

“We have to pray to somebody this night, because the situation was very dangerous,” the Italian said.

Zarco and Morbidelli suffered only minor injuries in the incident, which raised questions about both the layout of the track and aggressiveness of the racing, as Zarco had just passed Morbidelli then pulled in front of him and braked.

"I'm sorry because I couldn't do anything, because when I went to brake Johann changed trajectory and when he went out [of the racing line] I couldn't help but catch him because I was sucked in from the wake," Zarco told Sky Italia.

"Zarco is a half-killer. Braking like this at 300km/h is really having little love for yourself and those you are racing with.”

Zarco denied cutting Morbidelli off with ill intent.

"This was not my thought. I was braking, for sure I thought that maybe he could overtake. But I didn't cut the line to stop him,” he told Sky Italia.

Rossi and Viñales shook off the incident and rejoined the race when it restarted, finishing in fifth and 10th places, respectively.

