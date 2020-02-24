Snowmobiles? The most powerful all-wheel-drive vehicles

All-wheel-drive isn’t just about all-weather traction. Many sports cars use the technology to maximize performance on dry surfaces by allowing them to put their prodigious amounts of power to good use. But is anything really stopping you from putting a set of winter tires on them and having some fun in the snow? (Well...)

If you’re ready to push the limits of traction, and then some, here are five of the most powerful all-wheel-drive vehicles currently on sale in the USA:

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, 707 hp

The only SUV on the list is also the most powerful one in the world. The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk features a 6.2-liter “Hellcat” V8 that it shares with the real-wheel-drive Dodge Challenger and Charger. It may not be able to do a burnout, but it still goes like a bat out of hell.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S, 750 hp

The dual electric motors in Porsche’s battery-powered sedan are officially rated at 670 hp, but they are capable of putting out 750 hp in short bursts that make it the most powerful sedan in the world, regardless of how many wheels are driven.

Lamborghini Aventador 729-759 hp

The Aventador is so low that it might have trouble driving over a snowflake, but it looks like it could probably be used as a plow. If you really want to brave the elements, the open-top SVJ Roadster model is the way to go.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale, 986 hp

Ferrari’s most powerful model is a plug-in hybrid, but it’s more about heating things up that keeping the planet cool. It combines a V8 engine and electric motor driving the rear wheels with twin electric motors up front that send a combined 986 hp to the tires and let it hit 211 mph.

As its name implies, the $3.85 million Chiron 300+ is capable of reaching over 300 mph thanks to its 1,578 hp quad-turbocharged 16-cylinder engine, but good luck finding a set of snow tires that can pull that off. The summer tires used by Bugatti to confirm its top speed were specially built by Michelin for the feat and X-rayed to check for defects before the run.

